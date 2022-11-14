Point of Entry

From a practical standpoint, the building required easy access. Navigating the site around ancestral artifacts was also crucial. “There was no road, no parking, no utilities. There was nothing,” he notes. “Not even a dedicated site where the building needed to be.” He proposed placing the visitor center toward the front of the land to prevent undue interference. It would sit just on the other side of a small arroyo. He could lever an observation deck over it, and the bridge installed to reach the center would stir a sense of anticipation for what the future would hold. They built a road from a large flood-control basin up to a staging area, then approached the excavation from one side only, leaving much of the adjacent surroundings pristine.

O’Donnell’s first major architectural undertaking proved to be an initiation of massive proportions, with several engineering puzzles and ancient footprints to follow. “Every day I was waking up to a new challenge,” he says. “But that’s what made it so invigorating. I had this blank slate and had never put a commercial building together. My partner was with her baby, and we didn’t have employees yet. I was the only one in the office.” Yet the Tribe looked with confidence to O’Donnell’s expertise.

So, he made the ascent up a steep learning curve, partnering with the Tribe, the Tribal Council, and the Tribal Planning Commission. If there were moments O’Donnell felt the weight of all those Tahquitz boulders on his shoulders, he didn’t show it. “I was on top of the world,” he says. “I thought, ‘This is the start of my career. And this is what it’s like to be an architect.’” He pressed ahead, determined to deliver a structure that would sit lightly on the land, serving as a functional complement to the canyon and an open door to its exploration.