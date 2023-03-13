Tasting Flights: The Best Samplers in Greater Palm Springs

The colorful margarita flight from Delicias Mexican Cuisine.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
We’ve all been there — overcome by too many menu options or simply craving all of it at once.
When you can’t decide what to order, expand your meal into delicious new dimensions with an artfully prepared tasting flight. No longer the dominion of only beer and wine, flights of food, cocktails, and spirits are ready for takeoff at several Coachella Valley establishments.
For those who believe variety is truly the spice of life, try these creations.
Soup
Willie’s Modern Fare
Rancho Mirage
One bowl or three? This fine dining destination offers a savory triptych of demitasses filled with different soups, each topped with a decadent oil: cream of asparagus with lemon oil, roasted tomato with chive oil, and wild mushroom with truffle oil.
Mimosas
Grand Central
Palm Springs
Orange schmorange. During brunch or lunch, splurge on a Prosecco mimosa flight with three different flavors. The options include peach, mango, guava, cranberry, and blood orange. (Yes, you can still order basic ol’ orange, too.)
Sake
Wabi Sabi Japan Living
Palm Springs
Cloudy or clear? Modern or traditional? You don’t have to decide on a singular sake because Wabi Sabi’s proprietors will guide you through a trio of 2-ounce pours. Book an after-hours experience to pair them with Japanese foods.
Guacamole
Molé
Palm Desert
A scoop of chunky gauc is an instant upgrade to a bowl of chips, but three dollops of the delicious dip is next level. This newly opened eatery serves orbs of traditional, carne asada, and lump crab ceviche guacamole.
Tacos
Fresh Agave
Palm Desert
Meat-loving taco eaters, rejoice. Order the Tres Jimadores at Fresh Agave, and a trio of tacos — carnitas, fajita beef, and chicken — will arrive in unison. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese, the triad pairs with a heaping side of rice and beans.
Dessert
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse
Rancho Mirage
The question “Would you like to see the dessert menu?” is less severe at this barbecue institution, which boasts the option to order four 4-ounce tasting jars filled with tiramisu, chocolate mousse, apple pie, and salted caramel pudding.
Bacon
Cheeky’s
Palm Springs
Arguably one of the desert’s most iconic dishes, this rotating flight of five flavored bacon strips includes flavors like sesame honey, apple cinnamon, jalapeño, and harissa. A handy-dandy guide will tell you which is which.
Margaritas
Delicias Mexican Cuisine
Desert Hot Springs
Sip a fiesta of magical margs: prickly pear, watermelon, passion fruit, and the sweet-and-spicy pineapple guajillo. Made with either tequila or mezcal, the cocktails are topped with fun garnishes and served on a wood plank.