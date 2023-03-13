Tasting Flights: The Best Samplers in Greater Palm Springs

We’ve all been there — overcome by too many menu options or simply craving all of it at once.

When you can’t decide what to order, expand your meal into delicious new dimensions with an artfully prepared tasting flight. No longer the dominion of only beer and wine, flights of food, cocktails, and spirits are ready for takeoff at several Coachella Valley establishments.

For those who believe variety is truly the spice of life, try these creations.