Afternoon tea might have a hoity-toity reputation, but ask regulars what they love most, and it’s often the same thing: “It’s about getting together with friends. It’s a chance to relax and to catch up without distractions,” says Barbara Chavez, who opened Amanda’s, A Shabby Chic Tea Room & Boutique early last year in Palm Desert.

Chavez spent decades visiting tea rooms, accumulating teacups, pots, and accessories along with vintage furniture. She put that collection to good use to create a whimsical tea party vibe at the venue, complete with mismatched ceramic tea sets and decorative chandeliers above each table. “People come in decked out in hats and gloves and really enjoy it,” she says. “It’s just a happy place.” (No hat? No problem. There’s an assortment of festive options for guests to borrow on the way in.)