The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Greater Palm Springs in 2022

2. Modern Refuge

$18,000,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 9

Square Feet: 13,043

Price/Sq. Ft.: $1,380.05

Year Built: 2022

Even with the entire family over for a long weekend, it would be easy to go without seeing anyone at this hideout at The Madison Club, the über-exclusive residential community in La Quinta that counts Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, and Nike co-founder Phil Knight as members.

The indoor-outdoor paradise sweeps across more than 13,000 square feet (quite a bit more, when you count the ample hardscaping outdoors). Circled by three pools, including a private basin with its own fire pit off the primary bath, the modern refuge comprises a main house and two casitas. It has four top-of-the-line chef’s kitchens, two bars, a wine room, and a game room with a custom sculpted wall by Mario Romano.

Here, space is an art. Ceilings are high; rooms are so wide, they almost never end; and adornments remain sparse, drawing the eye straight through the massive glass walls to the picture-perfect spectacle of the Santa Rosa Mountains and golfers teeing off on the 15th hole of the Tom Fazio–designed course.

3. Coastal Living

$17,550,000

Beds: 7

Baths: 11

Square Feet: 8,834

Price/Sq. Ft.: $1,986.64

Year Built: 2020

Unlike other homes at The Madison Club, this contemporary compound does not back up to the golf course or cart path, but rather the prestigious community’s only private pond and sandy, beachfront view. Lined with foliage and hardy palm trees, it hugs the far edge of an expansive event lawn.

Coastal sensibilities shine through in a light color palette, indoors and out, and in natural elements including stone sink basins, driftwood tables, and plush, overstuffed seating options. Designed for groups to gather, the heart of the residence is its oversized kitchen (with double islands) and family area, featuring a lofty vaulted ceiling and receding window walls that open to multiple loggias; stairs lead to upper-level lookout decks.

Two casitas provide all the comforts of home for guests. Meanwhile, the primary retreat exudes the tranquility of a five-star spa, complete with indoor and outdoor showers, a soaking tub, a private massage area, and an upstairs gym.

Whether kicking back in the home theater (with a built-in wine cooler and concession stand) or watching the game poolside at the outdoor bar, it’s clear that cherished memories will be made here for multiple generations to come.

4. Contemporary Canvas

$14,500,000

Beds:7

Baths: 8

Square Feet: 10,046

Price/Sq. Ft.: $1,443.36

Year Built: 2022

Perched on The Madison Club’s par-4 fourth hole, said to be the course’s most challenging, this seven-bedroom new build caters to resort-inspired recreation.

A golf-simulator room, an office that doubles as a gym, gallery-style hallways filled with large-scale artwork, and a spa-like primary suite with a sauna and steam room account for only some of the draw.

Wood detailing with few windows along the home’s modular façade belies its bright interior, filled with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows at every turn. The two-story residence opens to an oblong infinity pool and space to soak up the sun. Upstairs, guest quarters include a separate kitchen, living room, and outdoor lounging areas.

Even with so many activities and offshoot spaces to gather, the design is sparse, sleek, and smooth — a contemporary, almost blank canvas, done up in pale shades of stone, that appears ready for the vibrant life of its residents to bloom around it.