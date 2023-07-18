The Best Brunch in Greater Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS

Spencer’s Restaurant: Set at the historic Palm Springs Tennis Club with a whimsically lit patio, Spencer’s offers an elegant yet comfortable place to nosh on everything from a Black Angus filet mignon for dinner to a loaded Benedict for brunch.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

The Cottage Too: Locals love the fluffy pancake stacks and biscuits and gravy at this charming, old-school brunch spot. Expect home-cooked diner classics, heaping portions, and service with a smile.

CATHEDRAL CITY

Brunch 101: Newly opened this year, the buzzy eatery doles out brunch six days a week. The menu spotlights omelets, Benedicts, avocado toast, spiked coffee, and, of course, mimosas.

RANCHO MIRAGE

Si Bon: Carboholics, rejoice! There are myriad waffles, pancakes, crêpes, and French toasts to choose from on this menu created by a Belgian chef. Egg dishes, sandwiches, and pastas round out the decadent European offerings.

PALM DESERT (TIED)

Cups Café: Indulge in an inventive selection of pancakes, hearty egg dishes, or spicy Spanish chorizo, and top it off with a cup of organic Colombian coffee.

Wilma & Frieda: A staple for comfort classics, this El Paseo hotspot is known for decadent brunch options like griddled meatloaf and eggs, churro waffles, and housemade pop tarts.

INDIAN WELLS

Sands Hotel & Spa: Mixing mid-mod cool with Moroccan flair, the 46-room hotel and its Pink Cabana restaurant provide an Instagram-worthy aesthetic alongside genuinely stellar service. A robust brunch lineup includes tartines, quiches, and other yummy morning staples.

LA QUINTA

Chúla Artisan Eatery: Inspired by the farmers market and owner Katherine Gonzalez’s Spanish and Mexican roots, the brunch spot serves locally sourced, made-from-scratch plates like huevos rancheros, brioche French toast with charred strawberry jam, and red chile chilaquiles.

INDIO

The Café at Shields: The expansive patio at this restaurant at Shields Date Garden is always buzzing with families and happy diners. A Mexican-influenced menu of California cuisine features gluten-free, vegetarian, and date-centric delights. After your meal, enjoy a stroll through the statue garden and date palms.

COACHELLA

Augustine Casino: Experience the excitement of gaming at Augustine Casino, a favorite among locals for loose slots. Sip signature cocktails at Ayily Bar and savor delicious eats all day (including popular brunch, burgers, and dessert) at Café 54.