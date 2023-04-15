The Best Coffeehouses in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Koffi: Celebrating 20 years of serving people in the Coachella Valley, Koffi hasn’t wavered from sourcing quality espresso. This locally owned chain offers several breakfast items to go and doesn’t skimp on foam in your house-roasted cappuccino.

Cathedral City

Starbucks: A quick and easy option, Starbucks serves Frappuccinos and other specialty coffee drinks that devoted customers crave. Get your fix at four locations in Cathedral City.

Rancho Mirage

Koffi: Koffi roasts its beans at this location in Rancho Mirage. The company churns out more than 80,000 pounds of premium, certified-organic green coffee annually, making it the largest independent coffee retailer in the Coachella Valley.

Palm Desert

Starbucks: Palm Desert residents love their local Starbucks, too. Thankfully, there are 10 locations to choose from.

Indian Wells

IW Coffee & Chai Bar: This neighborhood café brags that customers come for their coffee but stay for the view. Using beans imported from Café Femenino, a woman-led specialty coffee brand, IW Coffee promises to serve only the best spicy chai, gourmet muffins, and certified organic coffee.

La Quinta

Main Street Coffee: Locally owned and operated, Main Street Coffee is popular with La Quinta locals. This coffee shop serves fair-trade blends by Coastal Roasters Coffee and pairs its mean caramel macchiatos and white mochas with hearty breakfast and lunch options.

Coachella

Sixth Street Coffee: The hip coffeehouse attracts espresso aficionados for popular picks including the housemade horchata and the honey-and-cinnamon latte.