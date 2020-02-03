Ready to Rock — Again!

“After the opening party went really well that first year, we were invited back to Modernism Week and apparently we were the first band to be asked back in 11 years,” says Hummins, guitarist and lead vocalist. “I love that we can still remain affiliated with Modernism Week as a band.”

At first glance, that affiliation seems like a no-brainer. Besides the obvious — the young men certainly know how to wear modern threads well — the group’s sound has real spunk with rock ‘n’ roll hints of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and The Wonders from the Tom Hanks film, That Thing You Do.

“I think it works so well for us in Palm Springs and at Modernism Week because the area is like a time capsule of an era, music, and culture that we really drive a lot of our inspiration from as a band,” says Lewis, guitarist and lead vocalist. “In Palm Springs, everything is so well preserved and done with a modern twist, but there’s some modern thinking involved with it, too. I think that’s what also works for us creatively as a band. We’re really drawing inspiration from this retro music from the ’50s and ’60s, and we give it a fresh sound.”

Last year, the group returned to Palm Springs to film a music video in the Canyon View Estates area, giving palm tree-lined streets and midcentury modern homes in the cul-de-sacs top billing alongside them. In between, they took a liking to the modern vibe at Arrive Palm Springs and the Uptown Design District.

As for what the fellas love most about performing, their responses hearken back to performers of yore.

“There’s a lot of day-to-day work in a band, but it’s all worth it to get on stage and perform together,” Wiz says. “When we get to work and rock out on stage, it’s pleasure rock for me.”