The Case for Black

The name behind the architecture, Gordon Stein of Stein Design, suggested a trio of black laser-cut steel panels that balance the white space above a low water feature.

Once inside the main house, black’s role becomes bolder. Like a fine-point eyeliner that draws attention to the eye rather than the makeup, the effect it has in enhancing each space is elegant and exacting.

At the far end of the great room, quintessential pocket doors are paned in black. The unusual design choice falls in line with the home’s more traditional shell that ticks The Hideaway’s architectural boxes. The paned doors also connect the home’s classic architecture to its modern, black-laced interiors. “Those doors kind of steered the ship,” Kalwaitis says. “Once we had the black frames we said, ‘Let’s just do it.’ ”

A black marble double-sided fireplace is at the heart of the great room, sharing its flame with the living and dining areas. Creamy 24-by-48-inch Italian porcelain floors carry out to the patios and pool at The Hideaway in Palm Desert.

