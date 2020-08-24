The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert will conduct its first televised fundraiser, Joslyn in Motion: Staying Strong – Moving Forward to air on Oct. 3. The half-hour presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on NBC Palm Springs and Facebook Live.

Hosted by Sandie Newton from NBCares and Dale Johannes, the program will showcase The Joslyn Center’s work and raise funds to meet the increasing needs of the senior community because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also feature a special appearance by the platinum-selling songwriter and singer Ann Hampton Callaway.

The center, which closed to the public on March 17, 2020, has found creative ways to continue to bring programs and activities to its members. While it still operates its essential nutrition services Meals on Wheels, and Penny’s Pantry community food bank, along with a growing counseling service, programs including chair yoga, calisthenics, meditation, Brain Boot Camp, and others have moved online.

A new initiative, Tech Untangled, a tutoring service to help familiarize seniors with the latest technology and get them comfortable with being online, has been added as has a Zoom chat group and virtual book club to keep members connected. The Joslyn Center is even producing its own original content with a weekday variety show and standing ‘Blingin’ Bingo’ games on Facebook Live.

“Life changed for our over 2,000 members when we had to suspend on-site services in March,” said Joslyn Executive Director Jack Newby. “But our mission to provide support and services to seniors and older adults in the Coachella Valley has not. This fundraiser showcases the work we are doing to help alleviate social isolation during this new normal.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate by texting Joslyn to 44321, online at JoslynCenter.org or by calling 760-340-3220 where volunteers will be ready to take calls.

