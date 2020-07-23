The Leaf El Paseo Stages T-Shirt Design Contest

The Leaf El Paseo in Palm Desert is calling all artists to submit designs for a T-shirt contest. Entries will be accepted through Aug.15.

All styles are welcome including, but not limited to, modern, abstract, art deco, or contemporary, and multiple submissions from the same artist will be accepted. Entries must feature original artwork only and contain no explicit language.

The selected design will be featured on T-shirts and sold at the store. The winning designer will receive 20 percent off purchases at The Leaf for the remainder of the year (some restrictions apply), plus a T-shirt featuring their artwork, and a gift bag of goodies. The winner will be announced Aug. 19, and contacted via e-mail or phone.

The Leaf El Paseo has the right to use all submissions on social media and in marketing promotions. Artists must be 21 and older to enter. Entries must be submitted in either jpg or pdf formats and emailed to contests@leafelpaseo.com.

For more information visit leafelpaseo.com.

