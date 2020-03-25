Round and Round

First impression of this righteous residence at The Madison Club? It’s a gas, gas, gas.

Two-tone portraits of Twiggy and David Bowie stare intently from bedroom walls. Silver pendant lamps that bring to mind a pair of dangling earrings worn by Goldie Hawn on Laugh-In shimmy down from the ceiling in the kitchen, which resembles a second cocktail bar. From the billiards to the powder room, wallpaper designs by Andy Warhol and Lenny Kravitz put on a wild show, while bullseye light sculptures programmed to glow after dark are subtler, moving slowly through a fluid change of colors that match the décor. Can you dig it?

In the courtyard, the childlike temptation to splash into the swim-spa the size of a merry-go-round is eclipsed only by the urge to meander into the circular pool, sitting flush with its deck at the Madison Club property’s edge. Tanning ledges and a 16-person spa are disguised below the glassy surface — positioned by the architect to reflect the palm trees, golf course, and distant mountain views like a massive mirrored disk.

However, all this fun requires incredible forethought — not to mention truckloads of custom-designed furnishings, plus a collaborative design team that bands together like The Rolling Stones. From the Madison Cub home’s birth of cool to its final reveal after 16 months of construction, the team wrote hit after hit for a property that riffs on 1960s pop art, design trends, and mod fashion while marching to the beat of its own modern drum.

• READ NEXT: Layers of texture and style transform a ‘blank slate’ into an inviting retreat near downtown Palm Springs.