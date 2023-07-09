Where to Unwind in the Coachella Valley This Summer

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage features private lounging areas.
COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Say spaaa.
Spas of America rated the Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage as the No. 1 Spa in California and No. 10 in the United States for the positive energies of its feldspar crystal. The luxurious spa offers holistic facials and body treatments, where ingredients such as gemstone-infused oils and collagen creams deliver the ultimate in pampering. In addition to a traditional spa menu, The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows in Palm Springs has a variety of specialty treatments such as ear acupressure, craniosacral therapy, and gua sha facials. Expectant moms can unwind at L’Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs with the Palms’ Mother-to-Be Massage or the Prenatal Rest & Renew massage.
The Spa at Séc-he.
COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CULTURAL PLAZA
Make a day of it.
It’s easy to spend the whole afternoon at the spa when amenities include saunas, steam rooms, and Champagne service. Say “yes” to some you time at Palm Springs Yacht Club at the Parker Palm Springs, The Well Spa at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, or Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club.
Get glowing.
Prepare to bare more skin this summer. At Organic Glow Skin Studio in Palm Springs and Indian Wells, enjoy a variety of treatments, from exfoliating peels to silky spray tans. Locals go nuts for the Coachella Honey Date Foot Scrub & Rub, which uses local dates to polish your feet pre-pedicure. Palm Desert’s destination for organic raw beauty, The Body Deli whips up fresh, small-batch indulgences for the face, body, and hair that are so raw and organic, most need to be refrigerated.
Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Soak in the healing powers.
Great for the skin and soul, mineral-rich waters abound in this desert oasis. In Desert Hot Springs, The Good House offers two levels of day passes granting access to its natural hot springs, plus a massage and raw juice. At sustainability-focused Two Bunch Palms, curative waters bubble up from the earth and into multiple soaking pools at more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. El Morocco Inn & Day Spa sits atop a well of hot mineral waters, as does The Spring Resort & Spa, where select rooms offer private outdoor soaking tubs. Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis houses two indoor and two outdoor pools, accessible even if you aren’t staying overnight via a day pass.
Spa La Quinta.
COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
