Where to Unwind in the Coachella Valley This Summer

Make a day of it.

It’s easy to spend the whole afternoon at the spa when amenities include saunas, steam rooms, and Champagne service. Say “yes” to some you time at Palm Springs Yacht Club at the Parker Palm Springs, The Well Spa at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Agua Serena Spa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, or Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club.

Get glowing.

Prepare to bare more skin this summer. At Organic Glow Skin Studio in Palm Springs and Indian Wells, enjoy a variety of treatments, from exfoliating peels to silky spray tans. Locals go nuts for the Coachella Honey Date Foot Scrub & Rub, which uses local dates to polish your feet pre-pedicure. Palm Desert’s destination for organic raw beauty, The Body Deli whips up fresh, small-batch indulgences for the face, body, and hair that are so raw and organic, most need to be refrigerated.