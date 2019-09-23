Things to Do This Week, Sept. 23-30

GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019
Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy.
GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is launching a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. Previews begin Sept. 10, leading up to a lavish opening night event Oct. 22. The one-man show tells the story of wha happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020
Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org
GO: ELECTRICITY PLAY / sept. 17 through NOV. 26
Two once closeted men share a hotel room after their 10th high school reunion in 1983. There’s an “electricity” that draws them back to that same room after each reunion for 4 decades. Their journey is our story. It’s funny, romantic and powerful. electricitytheplay.com
GO: GREATER PALM SPRINGS PRIDE HONORS / SEPT. 24
Greater Palm Springs Pride recognizes recipients of its 2019 Pride Honors Awards for furthering LGBTQ causes in the Coachella Valley. pspride.org
GO: PALM SPRINGS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS / SEPT. 25
Using the historic Plaza Theatre as the backdrop, Mayor Robert Moon will be joined by Mayor Pro Team Geoff Kors, and city council members Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege to speak on current and upcoming business projects for the city. pschamber.org
GROOVE: BHAKTI FEST / SEPT. 25-30
Bhakti Fest celebrates the devotional paths of yoga, Kirtan (sacred music), and meditation. Bring your yoga mats and practice with the best yoga teachers in the world, dance to sacred music by world-renown Kirtan artists, and take workshops with leaders in the field of personal growth. bhaktifest.com
TASTE: BEER DINNER AT JUNIPER TABLE / SEPT. 26
Each month, Juniper Table chef Aric Ianni partners with local breweries and chefs on collaborative beer dinners. September’s dinner will feature Chef Gabriel Woo from The Sparrows Lodge and beers from The Desert Beer Company. The dinner will feature five courses paired with five different beer selections. eventbrite.com
GO: INLAND EMPIRE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE GALA / SEPT. 27
The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House will host the fourth annual “A Few Good Men” Gala honoring eight distinguished gentlemen from the local area who have made a positive impact on the community in which they live and serve. rmhcsc.org
WATCH: SUNNYLANDS OUTDOOR FILMS / SEPT. 27
Under the stars, watch The Thing From Another World!. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30 p.m. Guests may bring lawn chairs, blankets, and small picnic items. Large coolers, alcohol, smoking, and pets are not permitted. sunnylands.org
Festivities at the Morongo Thunder & Lightning Powwow will include Native American dance competitions, bird singing, drum contests and peon games.
GO: MORONGO THUNDER & LIGHTNING POWWOW / SEPT. 27-29
Experience Native American culture and Morongo hospitality from a Indian Market, open bird singing and dancing, drum call, and native dance. morongopowwow.com
GO: CINEMA DIVERSE – THE LGBTQ FILM FESTIVAL / SEPT. 27-28
Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival continues the celebration of its 12th edition with a second weekend of films at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City. The weekend features original content including several short films. palmspringsculturalcenter.org/film-fest
GROOVE: DIANA KRALL / SEPT. 28
Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered five Grammy Awards, 10 Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum, and seven multi-platinum albums. fantasyspringsresort.com
GO: NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY / SEPT. 29
This site, in the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, provides habitat for Peninsular Bighorn Sheep, a variety of lizards, and numerous species of birds. Help is needed for vegetation thinning, raking, trimming and more. desertmountains.org
TASTE: GOLDEN GRAPES AT ACE HOTEL / SEPT. 29
A day-long bacchanalia with Palm Springs Wine Fest celebrating the best wine makers, grapes and grape lovers in California with wine tastings, small bites and a poolside soundscape. acehotel.com/pspevents
GO: PALM SPRINGS WOMEN’S WEEK / SEPT. 29 – OCT. 6
Women’s Week hits Palm Springs and the valley with a passionate mix of entertainment, food, inspiration, and nods to female empowerment. Hell’s Kitchen Season 13 winner LaTasha McCutchen heads the food and wine tasting. palmspringswomensweek.com
LaTasha McCutchen
WATCH: PETER PAN / SEPT. 20-29
Peter Pan tells the classic J.M. Barrie tale of a young boy who refuses to grow up. On a quest to find stories with which to entertain his young cohorts in Neverland — an island refuge for “Lost Boys” — Peter returns to the real world. palmcanyontheatre.org
GO: JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK ART EXPOSITION / THROUGH SEPT. 29
Artists will participate in an open-air art market accompanied by demonstrations, talks, live music, and special events held at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, 29 Palms Inn, Old Schoolhouse Museum, 29 Palms Creative Center & Gallery, and the Joshua Tree National Park Headquarters & Oasis Visitor Center. jtnparts.org
GO: Ross Mathews Presents DragTastic Bubbly Brunch / SEPT. 29
Ross Mathews, the exuberant RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, brings his drag brunch to Moxie Palm Springs featuring drag queens with a variety of talents. When Mathews is not there, he employs a posses of guests hosts. moxiepalmsprings.com