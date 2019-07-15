Things to Do This Week, July 15-21

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
WATCH: Moe Berg Documentary / THROUGH JULY 18
Moe Berg wore a mask as a major league catcher, a perfect cover for his role as a spy during World War II, as shown in this new documentary by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner, The Spy Behind Home Plate. Screenings continue at Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com
GO: TASTE OF SUMMER RANCHO MIRAGE / JULY 12 – AUG. 18
The fourth annual event is geared to feature summer specials at Rancho Mirage restaurants and resorts through Aug. 18. To participate, purchase a $10 event wristband, which allows the wearer to participate in a number of $4 deals at participating restaurants. Proceeds go to local charities. tasteofsummerranchomirage.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY COLBY TARSITANO
Try the Northern Atlantic Salmon filet at Shame on the Moon during Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage.
WATCH: CALL ME BROTHER / JULY 20
A coming-of-age romantic comedy, Call Me Brother will make its California theatrical premiere at the Palm Springs Cultural Center complete with a VIP reception and a Q&A with the film’s producers following the screening. eventbrite.com
GROOVE: E.L.O. Experience / July 19
This energetic cover band, fronted by Jeff Lynne soundalike Andy Louis, is the next best thing to seeing Electric Light Orchestra live. They pay tribute to favorites such as “Telephone Line” and “Mr. Blue Sky” at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
WATCH: Bumblebee / July 19
This is the next installment of the Palm Desert Aquatic Center’s “Dive-In Movies”. The film is part of the Transformers live-action film series featuring John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld. pdpool.com
LAUGH: Spanish Comedy Slam / July 20
“In America today, people want to learn about each other,” comedian Alex Reymundo says of the almost-universal appeal of Latino comedy, which will be put on display in the form of Spanish Comedy Slam in the desert. The funnyman (and fledgling tequila mogul) is part of a growing class of Latin American humorists cracking up audiences with quips about cultural quirks and clashes.
Carlos Rodriguez
Anthony Kay
Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella celebrates that movement with its Spanish Comedy Slam, which stars Reymundo as headliner alongside stand-up standouts Luz Pazos, Rene Garcia, Carlos Rodriguez, and Anthony Kay. The 21-and-over show will feature laugh-out-loud observational comedy in both Spanish and English.
Fans of Reymundo can expect his signature unfiltered perspective — with a few surprises at Spanish Comedy Slam. “[I’m telling] the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” the comedian asserts, adding, “I’m calling this tour, ‘Working on the New Stuff.’ You can expect a lot of new material from me.”
And if any budding jokesters find their way into the audience during Spanish Comedy Slam, Reymundo aims to inspire. “I am hoping younger Latino comedians will see me,” he states, “and think, ‘Hey, there’s a path for me, too.’ ” spotlight29.com
HIKE: Map, Compass, and Country Hike / July 20
Join biologist hike leader Colin Barrows on this moderately strenuous backcountry hike in the San Jacinto Wilderness. There will be some deviation from the trail to “discover” locations not typically seen by the average day hiker, so anticipate hiking approximately 6 plus miles roundtrip. msjnha.org
HIKE: THE AMAZING WORLD OF BATS / JULY 20
Dani Ortiz, wildlife biologist with the Bureau of Land Management, leads an easy walk around the Palm Springs Aerial Tram station to show how these creatures of the night communicate and be identified after sunset. msjnha.org
DRAW: Art Lab / July 21
Participants of all ages can engage in a weekly art workshop where you can create with spray paint and other materials. Take home your finished product. $10 entry fee includes supplies. facebook.com
GO: Ross Mathews Presents DragTastic Bubbly Brunch / JULY 21
Ross Mathews, the exuberant RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, brings his drag brunch to Moxie Palm Springs featuring drag queens with a variety of talents. When Mathews is not there, he employs a posses of guests hosts. moxiepalmsprings.com