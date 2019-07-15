Things to Do This Week, July 15-21

Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella celebrates that movement with its Spanish Comedy Slam, which stars Reymundo as headliner alongside stand-up standouts Luz Pazos, Rene Garcia, Carlos Rodriguez, and Anthony Kay. The 21-and-over show will feature laugh-out-loud observational comedy in both Spanish and English.

Fans of Reymundo can expect his signature unfiltered perspective — with a few surprises at Spanish Comedy Slam. “[I’m telling] the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” the comedian asserts, adding, “I’m calling this tour, ‘Working on the New Stuff.’ You can expect a lot of new material from me.”

And if any budding jokesters find their way into the audience during Spanish Comedy Slam, Reymundo aims to inspire. “I am hoping younger Latino comedians will see me,” he states, “and think, ‘Hey, there’s a path for me, too.’ ” spotlight29.com

HIKE: Map, Compass, and Country Hike / July 20

Join biologist hike leader Colin Barrows on this moderately strenuous backcountry hike in the San Jacinto Wilderness. There will be some deviation from the trail to “discover” locations not typically seen by the average day hiker, so anticipate hiking approximately 6 plus miles roundtrip. msjnha.org

HIKE: THE AMAZING WORLD OF BATS / JULY 20

Dani Ortiz, wildlife biologist with the Bureau of Land Management, leads an easy walk around the Palm Springs Aerial Tram station to show how these creatures of the night communicate and be identified after sunset. msjnha.org

DRAW: Art Lab / July 21

Participants of all ages can engage in a weekly art workshop where you can create with spray paint and other materials. Take home your finished product. $10 entry fee includes supplies. facebook.com

GO: Ross Mathews Presents DragTastic Bubbly Brunch / JULY 21

Ross Mathews, the exuberant RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, brings his drag brunch to Moxie Palm Springs featuring drag queens with a variety of talents. When Mathews is not there, he employs a posses of guests hosts. moxiepalmsprings.com