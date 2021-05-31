Things to Do This Week, May 31 to June 7

Participate in the final sunset-guided meditation in the park at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater with life-mental-spiritual coach Jens Christian Springmann, owned of Satisfied Being Meditation & mindfulness in Rancho Mirage.

Grammy-nominated singer Cam performs a free concert June 3 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. The Huntington Beach native, who attended UC-Davis, is best known for her single, “Burning House” in 2015 which rose to No. 2 on the Billboard charts and sold more than 500,000 copies.

Oscar’s Cafe in Palm Springs hosts Michael Orland, who spent 16 seasons on American Idol as the pianist, vocal coach, and associate musical director before leaving in 2018. He will talk on June 3 about working with an all-star last of Idols, but also a who’s who of entertainers like Kristen Bell, Erich Bergen, Sabrina Carpenter, Lynda Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Tony winner Debbie Gravitte, Jennifer Holliday, Roslyn Kind, Barry Manilow, Maureen McGovern, Katharine McPhee, Idina Menzel, the late Wayland Flowers & Madame and the late legendary Kaye Ballard.