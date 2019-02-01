WATCH: Guys and Dolls — Through Feb. 10
Gamblers, missionaries, and nightclub singers take the Palm Canyon Theatre stage in this community production of the Tony Award–winning musical.
WATCH: Looped — Through Feb. 10
Fans of Tallulah Bankhead will be particularly drawn to this play, based on a true story, about the notoriously outlandish actress’ eight-hour, one-line recording session for her final film. See it at The Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage. Read our review, click HERE.
4. WATCH: White —Through Feb. 17
Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre’s theme for the 2018–19 season is “a handful of … isms,” and James Ijames’ White explores several. The play centers on a white artist who hires a black actress to pose as the creator of his work in order to land a spot in an exhibition. Read our review, click HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY
Tanner (Anthony Saludares, right) questions Gus’ (Paul David Story) plan.
SEE: Pluralities of Being — Through April 7
Consider “the multiplicity of experience and memory across space and time” in artist Todd Gray’s exhibition of striking wall collages at Palm Springs Art Museum.
LAUGH: The Improv —Through April 13
A staple at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for 12 seasons, this comedy series showcases up-and-coming stand-ups and comic idols, including Dat Phan (Feb. 15–16) and Allan Havey (March 15–16).
TASTE: Rancho Mirage Wine and Food Festival — Jan. 30–Feb. 2
Sommeliers and casual sippers convene at the Rancho Mirage Community Park for this annual celebration of all things du vin. Read our preview, click HERE.
ranchomiragewineand foodfestival.com
WATCH: Honky Tonk Laundry — Feb. 1–10
A jukebox musical for fans of country, this comedy at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs focuses on the misadventures of two Southern belles as they attempt to exact revenge on the men who broke their hearts.
9. groove: The Beach Boys — Feb. 1
Calling all “California Girls”! The surf-rock superstars take the stage at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio for a night of “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Read our interview with Mike Love, click HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Mike Love
SEE: Shadow & Transparency – Feb. 1–21
A childhood spent surrounded by folk-artist family members inspired Atticus Adams’ recycled-metal fiber sculptures. View them at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert.
GROOVE: Marie and The Osmonds — Feb. 2
The Osmond brothers got their big break in 1962 on Disneyland After Dark. Sister Marie Osmond began a solo career in the ’70s. The siblings team up at Fantasy Springs.
LAUGH: Felipe Esparza — Feb. 2
Laugh with the Mexico-born, L.A.-raised funnyman, who won NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2010, at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
GO: Coachella Valley Holistic Expo and Conference — Feb. 2
This free wellness expo put on by the Worldwide Health Crusade Association features 22 alternative healthcare providers at Tri-Palms Estates and Country Club in Thousand Palms.
GROOVE: Giselle Woo & The NightOwls and Right On Right On — Feb. 2
Get a taste of the local music scene (and the equally rockin’ local beer) at this free show at Coachella Valley Brewing Co. in Thousand Palms. Giselle Woo & The Night Owls wow with Mexican ballad-inspired rock, while Right On Right On dub themselves a “psychedelic, funkified, groovilicious jam band.”
LAUGH: Jay Leno — Feb. 2
The former Tonight Show host averages 200 stand-up comedy performances per year — not bad for a suburban kid who started out cracking jokes in jazz clubs. He brings his tour to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for a matinée and an evening show.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Jay Leno
GO: Author Luncheon With Danielle Teller — Feb. 2
Physician and former Harvard faculty member Danielle Teller quit her job to write full time in 2013. Her books include a nonfiction on marriage and divorce (Sacred Cows, written with her husband, Astro Teller) and a novel that reimagines the story of Cinderella’s “evil” stepmother (All the Ever Afters). Join her for lunch at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa.
WATCH: Duel in the Desert — Feb. 2–3
This cutthroat competition brings all-star cheerleading teams to the Palm Springs Convention Center.
SEE: Multiply by Six Million — Feb. 3–April 28
Palm Springs Air Museum showcases a photography exhibition and complementary film by Evvy Eisen, who spent 15 years photographing and documenting the narratives of Holocaust survivors living in California.
GO: Movie Screening & VIP Party — Feb. 4
Palm Springs Cultural Center presents a drama-thriller by local filmmaker Gina Carey at Camelot Theatres. Her film, Rose England, follows the titular character’s journey to becoming the CEO of a multibillion-dollar cosmetics company.
GROOVE: Joshua Bell — Feb. 4
The Washington Post chronicled Grammy-winning violinist Joshua Bell’s incognito performance in a D.C. metro station in 2007 and nabbed a Pulitzer. His spellbinding stage presence reaches beyond the underground and touches down at the McCallum.