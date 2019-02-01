SEE: Pluralities of Being — Through April 7

Consider “the multiplicity of experience and memory across space and time” in artist Todd Gray’s exhibition of striking wall collages at Palm Springs Art Museum.

psmuseum.org

LAUGH: The Improv —Through April 13

A staple at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for 12 seasons, this comedy series showcases up-and-coming stand-ups and comic idols, including Dat Phan (Feb. 15–16) and Allan Havey (March 15–16).

fantasyspringsresort.com

TASTE: Rancho Mirage Wine and Food Festival — Jan. 30–Feb. 2

Sommeliers and casual sippers convene at the Rancho Mirage Community Park for this annual celebration of all things du vin. Read our preview, click HERE.

ranchomiragewineand foodfestival.com

WATCH: Honky Tonk Laundry — Feb. 1–10

A jukebox musical for fans of country, this comedy at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs focuses on the misadventures of two Southern belles as they attempt to exact revenge on the men who broke their hearts.

coyotestageworks.com