Think Together Fosters Bright Futures for Coachella Valley Youth

Since 2002, Bank of America has been a strong corporate partner to Think Together and the communities it serves by providing ongoing support, engagement and financial literacy to both students and staff.
Think Together believes in the power of education to shape young minds and pave the way for a brighter future by changing the odds for kids.
Since the fall of 2020, Think Together has partnered with Palm Springs Unified School District to provide afterschool, summer, winter, and spring programs in 22 schools for nearly 2,000 students, free of charge for local families in the Coachella Valley.
Think Together offers a diverse range of programs that align intentionally with the school day — equipping students with essential skills, instilling confidence, and nurturing their unique talents, so they’re best prepared for college and career.
But the impact goes far beyond academics. One of the organization's continuing efforts is providing career opportunities to not only our students, but also anyone looking to join our mission.
At the height of the pandemic, over 100 employment opportunities were created when Think Together expanded with Palm Springs Unified School District. More recently, 92 high school students throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties benefited from Think Together’s internship program.
Think Together offers after school programs for students.
Partnerships Pave the Way for New Opportunities
This year, thanks to additional grant funding from Bank of America, Think Together is expanding its Workforce Readiness Education Program (WREP) to Desert Hot Springs High School in the Palm Springs Unified School District. The Bank of America grant helps to fund skills-based workshops, career trainings and paid internship stipends for participants.
Through the program’s financial literacy training, students learn how to navigate todays’ competitive economy with skills such as basic budgeting and money management. This invaluable training helps set them up for success as they start earning paychecks. Students will also learn essential job skills like resume building, interview preparation, and workplace conduct, while getting firsthand work experience through paid internships.
“Going through the WREP program, provided by Think Together, helped me gain the confidence to speak out and refine my skills for the workforce. As a sophomore, I always wanted to get a job and I did not know what the first step was into getting a job or how to prepare for an interview,” says Kimberly, a student at Desert Hot Springs who recently went through the WREP program.
This year, the program expands to the Coachella Valley, serving an additional 100 student sat Desert Hot Springs High School in Palm Springs Unified School District.
With the program’s expansion, Think Together will now provide as many as 400 students throughout the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley with access to important career pathways. This will be Think Together and Bank of America’s 12th year working together to implement WREP programs.
Invest in Tomorrow, Today
Opportunities to invest time and resources in Think Together programs serving Coachella Valley’s local students are available and appreciated. Learn more about how to get involved at: thinktogether.org/get-involved.
By investing in tomorrow through education today, Think Together and its partners are shaping a brighter future for Palm Springs and its youth.
Your support has the power to shape the future and ensures that every child, regardless of their background, has access to high-quality expanded education and a chance to shine.
