Think Together Fosters Bright Futures for Coachella Valley Youth

Think Together believes in the power of education to shape young minds and pave the way for a brighter future by changing the odds for kids.

Since the fall of 2020, Think Together has partnered with Palm Springs Unified School District to provide afterschool, summer, winter, and spring programs in 22 schools for nearly 2,000 students, free of charge for local families in the Coachella Valley.

Think Together offers a diverse range of programs that align intentionally with the school day — equipping students with essential skills, instilling confidence, and nurturing their unique talents, so they’re best prepared for college and career.

But the impact goes far beyond academics. One of the organization's continuing efforts is providing career opportunities to not only our students, but also anyone looking to join our mission.