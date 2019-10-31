TLC Beams With Pride

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival turns 33 in 2019. In human years, that might translate into a time to trade in the skinny jeans, but anyway you look at it, this season’s Pride outing is still a perfect fit for the valley.

The three-day festival, which unfolds Nov. 1-3 in downtown Palm Springs and boasts the theme, Millions of Moments of Pride, features a bevy of entertainment and events that are bound to inspire the masses. TLC, the four-time Grammy-winning all-girl group hits the stage Saturday, Nov. 2 but expect nearly 100 other acts to perform throughout the packed-to-the-brim weekend.

Don’t’ forget: Sunday morning’s lavish Pride Parade along Palm Canyon Drive begins at 10 a.m.

Other standouts at this year’s soiree include The Arenas District Merchants Association’s weekend of Pop, Drag, and Rock ’n’ Roll performances, which tosses singer Heather Small, DJ Lee Dagger of Bimbo Jones, Kristine W, and the incomparable legend, Maxine Nightingale into the mix of talent. Emcees Bella da Ball and Alexander Rodriquez will also be on hand. Check the Palm Springs Pride website (pspride.org) for the full lowdown.

• READ NEXT: Artists Marconi Calindas and Stephen Baumbach give makeovers to a pair of pianos for everyone to enjoy during Pride.