Herb Alpert Showcases Art in Palm Springs

Herb Alpert has spent the past 50 years painting, sculpting, and making new music every day. The moment he wakes up, he decides what he feels like doing — some days he does all three.

“​​It’s something that gives my life energy,” Alpert says.

That’s why the Grammy winner and esteemed trumpeter, 88, continues to thrive in the spotlight. “My wife [Lani Hall] and I are doing about 50 concerts a year.” One of those concerts is a sold-out show Feb. 24 at the Annenberg Theater during the Palm Springs International Jazz Festival. He will also showcase his artwork Feb. 20 and 22 during Modernism Week at his 12,000-square-foot private warehouse in Palm Springs. Tickets are available through the Modernism Week website, and the location will be revealed upon purchase.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of Alpert’s paintings and sculptures. “I put the pieces up that felt appropriate for the exhibit,” he says. “I have over a thousand paintings, and maybe 500 sculptures. So I had a lot to choose from.” Alpert began working on his exhibition three years ago. Hall helped him select the art pieces to showcase.