‘View’ Factor

Rising to meet the demand for modern and sophisticated housing, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has partnered with GHA Companies for the development of 46 detached single-family courtyard homes on eight acres of Tribal trust land in the heart of Palm Springs.

Situated on the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Hermosa Drive, VUE Palm Springs is only minutes from both downtown and the Palm Springs International Airport. “For those familiar with what GHA did at VIBE Palm Springs, or people who loved it but felt like they missed out, here’s another wonderful opportunity,” says Joe Gallitto, sales manager at VUE Palm Springs.

As a seasoned valley builder, GHA Companies’ tagline has long been “Redefining what the Desert calls standard.” The 30-plus-year tradition continues at VUE Palm Springs, where homebuyers can expect to find luxurious features and finishes that would be considered upgrades elsewhere. Amenities such as private swimming pools, glass garage doors, waterfall edge quartz countertops, large format tile, smooth interior/exterior wall finishes, and more are simply standard.