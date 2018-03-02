Forty years has taught Michael Botello the value of quality and service. They are the two tenets his father Wally built his career in the restaurant industry on, dating back to when he ran a taco stand and then 4-year-old Michael would stir the beans.

“We’re pretty much known for the quality of the food and the service we provide,” Michael says.

The presence of those principles guided Michael to expand the reach of the restaurant that bears his late father’s name, Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage, to the BNP Paribas Open, which gets underway March 5 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Wally’s Desert Turtle joins Nobu, Spago’s, and Piero’s PizzaVino, as the signature restaurant stops on the tennis garden grounds for enthusiasts during the BNP’s two-week run.

“I think we’re getting some great exposure to people that come to the event,” Michael says. “They might have lunch or dinner with us at the tennis gardens and hopefully we can bring them into the (Rancho Mirage) restaurant to sample some of the things that we’re not able to fix there.”

VIDEO: Watch Chef Pacal Lallemand prepare a pair of dishes that will be offered at Wally’s Desert Turtle at the BNP Paribas Open. (Video by Steven Salisbury).