Wexler’s Deli’s L.A.-based owners Mike Kassar and Micah Wexler now spend more time in the desert, and they plan to introduce a dinner menu riffing on classic Jewish specialties.

Being themselves and being cool, however, aren’t mutually exclusive. The 36-year-olds, with their beards and dark denim, certainly look the L.A. hipster part. And watching the longtime best friends, who started out as admitted “archrivals” when they met at Cornell’s hotel school, interact only makes them even more affable as they tag-team the telling of their stories, often bursting into booming fits of laughter simultaneously before turning equally earnest when explaining their commitment to their craft.

Chef Wexler and front-of-house-focused Kassar first found success with their Jewish deli concept six years ago. The operators of downtown L.A.’s Grand Central Market — a then rough-around-the-edges food hall that was almost a century old — were looking to revamp the venue and recruit a new crop of culinary talent amid downtown’s massive revitalization.

The two had recently closed their modern Middle Eastern eatery Mezze in Beverly Hills. Though the restaurant had earned plenty of acclaim, a mega-construction project next door had proven too much of a nuisance to overcome. But it was there that the initial iteration of their deli menu was born as a special Sunday-night offering with old-school items like chopped chicken liver, pastrami and pickles, and matzo ball soup. “It became instantly popular, an instant success,” Wexler says.