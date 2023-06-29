This Is What Happens When an Architect Pushes a Homeowner Beyond the Comfort Zone

Marc Walters and Yannis Bourodimos’ house easily accommodated 200 people for Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Celebrity Chef Reception in March. Yet the abundant space seems just as comfortable in its skin when the scene is intimate. Much of its savoir-faire results from the confident dialog taking place between architecture, interior design, and a museum-worthy art collection.

Though the placements bring out the best in dynamic sculptures, paintings, and photography, Walters states that the house “was not designed around” the art.

I wanted to keep [the process] flexible for Sean and Sam,” he explains, referring to architect Sean Lockyer of Studio AR&D Architects and interior designer Sam Cardella. That said, Walters acknowledges a predilection for big and bold creative statements — thus his “one wall, one piece of art” approach.