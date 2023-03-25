Great Food, Art, and Architecture Collide at Celebrity Chef Reception

Bourodimos has his own connection with the culinary world — as a food stylist, food photographer, and recipe developer working with celebrity chefs in his native Athens, Greece.

“I was a finalist in the first Master Chef [competition] in Greece,” Bourodimos revealed. “I do food tours and host dinners for tourists,” he added, noting that the food industry with celebrity chefs exploring online platforms in particular has become increasingly global.

Florence was the only chef attending the reception in a white chef’s coat — embroidered with a “TF” on the right and “Miller & Lux, San Francisco” on the left. Between chatting with guests, he pulled out his cell phone to show pastry chef Gand of Chicago a video of a dessert at one of his restaurants.

“We have been friends for years,” said Gand, dressed in a bright print top over black slacks. “When someone opens up their fabulous home to the public and lets you hang out and meet and greet, that’s unique to Palm Desert Food & Wine.”