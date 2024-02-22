What to Do at Palm Desert Food & Wine, March 21–24

OFF-SITE EVENTS

Don’t miss these Palm Desert Food & Wine gatherings around the Coachella Valley.

taste of the shops on el paseo

Monday, March 4

Dine your way down El Paseo with a progressive dining experience.

Porta Via, Kitchen 86 + Bar, and Shorebird Restaurant, Palm Desert

Spring Supper Party

Wednesday, March 13

A unique collaboration between The Penney executive chef Jon Butler, certified sommelier Rafael Peterson, and artist Cristopher Cichocki, this intimate celebration fuses great food with art and thrilling live entertainment. The four-course meal showcases a seasonal symphony of ingredients alongside French wines from family-owned vineyards, curated by H. Mercer.

The Penney at Desert Island Country Club, Rancho Mirage

Trio Restaurant Presents Aisha Ibrahim

Thursday, March 21

Join celebrity chef Aisha Ibrahim and Trio Restaurant executive chef Jeremy Loomis for a wine-paired dinner at Trio Restaurant in the Uptown Design District of Palm Springs.

Trio Restaurant, Palm Springs

Date Farm Tour & Lunch Hosted by Aarti Sequeira and Friends

Thursday, March 21

Celebrity chef Aarti Sequeira leads this guided bus tour that will take you to Hadley Date Gardens, The Packhouse, and Aziz Farms to learn all about Coachella Valley dates and agriculture. This hyperlocal experience includes an alfresco farm-to-table lunch in the grove at Aziz Farms.

Pick-up location: Ticketing Tent at The Gardens on El Paseo, Palm Desert

The Gale Gand Guide to Cooking With Spices

Friday, March 22

Learn firsthand about the secrets of cooking with spices during this special event at Savory Spice Shop helmed by Gale Gand, a nationally acclaimed pastry chef, restaurateur, James Beard Award winner, cookbook author, teacher, and the host of Food Network’s Sweet Dreams. “My goal is to get people cooking,” Gand says, “so they can feel the joy of the craft, plus the feeling of nurturing themselves and others.”

Savory Spice Shop, Palm Desert