What to Wear for the Desert’s Ritziest Occasions

As revelers in other locales hunker down for a long, chilly winter, party animals in Greater Palm Springs celebrate a nightlife scene that’s just heating up. From Palm Springs International Film Festival soirées to glimmering Modernism Week discos, residents and visitors enjoy a packed social calendar that extends well into spring. And every great party, of course, requires a great outfit.

To help you put together the perfect ensemble, five of the valley’s most stylish boutique owners offer their expert take on this season’s trends.