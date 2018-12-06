CODA GALLERY

73400 El Paseo Suite B1, Palm Desert

760-346-4661

codagallery.com

Since Coda Gallery opened in 1987, this El Paseo landmark has kept pace with the ever-changing art world, offering contemporary art collectors a well-curated selection of quality paintings, sculpture, glass, and photography by emerging, midcareer, and established artists.

“We love the vibe, the space, the look, the feel, the art — much of it innovative,” raved American Art Awards when they named Coda Gallery one of America’s 25 Best Galleries and Museums. “There is nothing uptight here.”

Coda begins its season in November with an exhibition premiering artists that are new to the gallery and opens current exhibitions with artist receptions every first Friday, November through May, in conjunction with El Paseo Art Walk. Stop by the gallery’s spectacular 12,000-square-foot space on the corner of El Paseo and Lupine Lane — the gallery is open seven days a week.