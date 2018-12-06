CODA GALLERY
73400 El Paseo Suite B1, Palm Desert
760-346-4661
codagallery.com
Since Coda Gallery opened in 1987, this El Paseo landmark has kept pace with the ever-changing art world, offering contemporary art collectors a well-curated selection of quality paintings, sculpture, glass, and photography by emerging, midcareer, and established artists.
“We love the vibe, the space, the look, the feel, the art — much of it innovative,” raved American Art Awards when they named Coda Gallery one of America’s 25 Best Galleries and Museums. “There is nothing uptight here.”
Coda begins its season in November with an exhibition premiering artists that are new to the gallery and opens current exhibitions with artist receptions every first Friday, November through May, in conjunction with El Paseo Art Walk. Stop by the gallery’s spectacular 12,000-square-foot space on the corner of El Paseo and Lupine Lane — the gallery is open seven days a week.
4 QUESTIONS FOR
Ashley Skarin, owner
The Body Deli
What do you like to do when not working?
I love cruising South Palm Desert to spot unique architecture and brightly colored front doors.
What do you do for self-care?
My regular mani-pedi, walking my dogs, the occasional spa visit to Agua Serena at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells. Positive affirmations daily.
Which product is best for the desert climate?
Our Palm Springs lotion! It’s very hydrating and the scent is inspired by the local citrus and floral notes.
Favorite hangouts in the area?
Luscious Lorraine’s in Palm Desert. Organic and delicious food made with the best quality ingredients. I love the Activated Charcoal Coconut drink.
Ashley Skarin
The Body Deli.
THE BODY DELI
73560 El Paseo, Suite B, Palm Desert
760-340-3731
thebodydeli.com
“Fresh food for the skin” is the ethos behind local family-owned skincare company The Body Deli, and it’s something they back up with master cosmetic “chefs,” a high-
end cosmetic “kitchen,” and a fine-tuned process of small-batch product creation with organic, raw ingredients.
The brand has garnered a global cult following. First time? Try one of
the owner’s faves: Liquid Vitamin Hydra-Mist.
THE JEWELRY BAR
73255 El Paseo, Suite 1, Palm Desert
760-862-1809
thejewlerybar.com
Owner and jewelry designer Ryan Ryan has a sharp eye for updating sentimental jewelry and modernizing outdated bling so clients are actually excited to wear it. His custom collabs produce new bejeweled works of art that retain (or reinvent) their significance. The glittering jewelry cases also feature and array of hot, up-and-coming designers.
& …
Trina Turk ensembles embody the bright desert vibe. The Palm Desert boutique (pictured below) started as a pop-up shop — and never closed down.
El Paseo
Shopping
District
El Paseo, Palm Desert
elpaseocatalogue.com
Lest the desert become too well-known for Coachella’s festival and its favorite vices, El Paseo stretches through the heart of Palm Desert as the elegant shopping and dining antidote, ready to remind locals and those on vacay that sophistication never panders to trends. Palms rustle above a sunny avenue lined with temptations of every sort. From sweet indulgences such as banana-caramel French toast and cold brew coffees to beauty rituals like lash fills and blowouts and more momentous forays into designer labels and diamond statement jewelry, El Paseo lives up to its own legend as the “Rodeo Drive of the Desert.”
El Paseo Shopping District.
THE FINE ART OF DESIGN
73717 Highway111, Palm Desert
760-565-7388
thefineartofdesign.com
Artfully curated and organized playfully by color, with stacks of hat boxes lining one wall, The Fine Art of Design has earned rave reviews from the likes of Vogue and InStyle for its selection of designer finery — from Alexander McQueen dresses to ’90s Chanel coats. It’s no wonder the shop is a regular pit stop for stylish L.A. socialites.
The Fine Art of Design.
WESTFIELD MALL
72840 Highway 111, Palm Desert
760-346-2121
westfield.com/palmdesert
Whether you’re looking to catch a flick, freshen up your wardrobe, do some last-minute gift shopping, or grab a quick bite for lunch, Westfield has you covered. Take some time to explore the parking lot (really!). More than 40 artists have scrawled up the mall’s exterior as part of a public arts project — much is atop the Macy’s parking structure.
& …
The Street Fair at College of the Desert is one of the desert’s largest outdoor artisan markets. Open year-round on Saturdays and Sundays. codaastreetfair.com
OUT OF YOUR CLOSET
73375 El Paseo, Suite Q, Palm Desert
760-773-9999
fb.com/outoftheclosetdesignconsignment
Yvonne Dougher’s designer consignment boutique began with 250 choice pieces from her own closet. “I had no background in opening a store,” she confesses, “but I had a background in shopping.” No middle-of-the-road names here (sorry, Tory Burch). The store turns down more clothing, handbags, and shoes than it accepts to keep clients impressed and racks full of upper-echelon labels including Gucci, Fendi, Valentino, Chloé, and Louis Vuitton. They even make house calls to browse estates and score select vintage rarities.