Passion and Progress

Rodriguez’s interest in film began early. She describes herself as “an indoor kid. … When I was 2, I ran into the street and was hit by a car, so my parents were very careful with me.”

The upside was a childhood was spent watching movies. Her family lived in a trailer in Coachella, and they didn’t have cable, but they did have a satellite that snagged all the movie channels.

“I watched a lot of inappropriate things, all kinds of strange art films,” she says. “That’s how I spent my summers.”

Watching all those movies stoked a love of cinema and cultivated a deep relationship with film.

“I remember going down to Metro 8 to watch anything new. And that was right next to the video store, where my friends and I would get DVDs,” she says. “I’d buy movies just to loan them to my friends. Even then, I was a programmer.”

After attending University of California, Irvine to study film, media, and art history, Rodriguez ended up back in Coachella in the midst of a recession, taking on any job she could find. Along the way, she found work in guest relations for the Palm Springs International Film Festival. That led to another job with the festival, then another, until Rodriguez was named artistic director of the film society in 2019.

“I don’t take the work lightly,” she says. “This is an institution that has so much meaning for the community, and what keeps me inspired is remembering the larger context.

“It’s not just about the movies; this is something bigger.”