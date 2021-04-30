Yes She Can

Leadership asserts itself in many forms. At its core, the act of leading involves enabling and inspiring others to realize their potential. It’s not about being first; it’s about giving back. On a local level, particularly over the tumultuous course of this past year, we have seen many individuals rise up to sustain their neighbors and support small businesses. That merits recognition.

Each year, Palm Springs Life readers nominate women who have made an impact in the Coachella Valley as role models in business and in life. From this pool of candidates, our staff selects three honorees for their outstanding achievements, innovations, and contributions to the community. These trailblazers excel in their fields. Beyond that, they’re creating inroads for future generations who will follow in their footsteps.

Though their stories and experiences are varied, this year’s honorees share an unwavering sense of determination and purpose. Whether supporting cancer survivors, making strides in healthcare, or creating opportunities in business, each of these women followed her own internal compass in pursuit of her passion, and our desert is better for it.

The magazine recognizes Shay Moraga (Nonprofit Leader), Shubha Kerkar (Business Leader), and Laurie Moulton (Rising Star) as the 2021 Women Who Lead.

For information about the 2021 Women Who Lead luncheon, presented by SBEMP Attorneys and sponsored by SkinCeuticals SkinLab by CSI, visit palmspringslife.com/women-who-lead.