Thanks to a recent boom in food trucks, the basic french fry has undergone a makeover. No longer are crispy potatoes a mere side dish — the modern french fry has become a unique meal in itself. By some accounts, “french” fries date back to the late 1700s right before the French Revolution, a time when street vendors sold potato wedges on the Ponte Neuf bridge in Paris. However, foodie historians trace the beloved skinny spuds back to Belgium, pleasing appetites since the late 1600s.

A long way from the streets of Paris or Belgium, I set out on a mission to hunt down the best fries in the desert. While plain salted fries are perfectly fine, my objective was to discover the area’s french fry masters. People making fries that are a little crazy. Out of this world fry-tastic. These chefs are using toppings to fancify their fries and the result is nothing short of memorable. This is one of those culinary conundrums where more is definitely more.

Here are the best french fries from 5 restaurants in Greater Palm Springs.

VIDEO: Big Rock Pub chef Jeremy Saccardi shows how their fry-tastic dish.