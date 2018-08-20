It seems every time you stick your fork into a plate of food, a new restaurant opens in the desert. Never before have we seen such an uprising in the Greater Palm Springs dining scene, with bars, restaurants, and hotels with bars and restaurants popping up before you have a chance to shout, “Check, please!”

Don’t worry about keeping score. We’ve compiled a list of the best new spots to check out, claim your “in the know” status, and then move onto the next slew of new spots about to open.