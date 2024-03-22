Aarti Sequeira Hosted Date Farm Tour During Palm Desert Food & Wine

Guests were invited to sample eclectic crops such as Russian kale, Delfino cilantro, and French breakfast radishes straight from the field. Plenty of questions arose that Tadros knowledgeably answered as the group meandered down the property toward an open-air event space where a tempting alfresco lunch awaited. Tony Marchese, owner of Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs, and his staff were the official hosts, enthusiastically greeting and inviting everyone to take a seat down the length of a long and shaded table.

Naturally, the menu brimmed with California dates. Appetites were whetted by an assortment of dates stuffed with chicken liver mousse and pine nut brittle. Four entrées were then served family style and included offerings such as an orzo pasta salad with roasted dates and a turkey sandwich with balsamic-date jam. Wine accompanied the meal as guests dined and socialized amid the beautiful setting.

Once the delicious Valrhona chocolate sticky toffee dessert pudding was devoured, tourgoers, excited from a day on the farms, reluctantly made their way back to the bus. They toted a small box of dates gifted to them at the table along with a copy of chef Aarti Sequeira’s Little Black Date Book chock full of must-try, California date-inspired recipes. Whether guests came from near or far, everyone left knowing more about the Coachella Valley’s signature crop and its endless possibilities.