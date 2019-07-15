Broadway at The River Makes a Big Splash

Songs from over 10 musicals were performed by the talented cast: Demondra Martin, Ellen McGihon, Angie Rodriquez, Elizabeth Shay, Maglia Sabio, Emily Unnasch, Maverick Carpio, Carlos Garcia, Griffin Giboney, Jordan Lockett and Ian Tang. While all of the performers and numbers were terrific, there were a few standouts.

You only get one take in theater, so rest assured there are experienced servers to make sure service runs smoothly, while allowing the 11-member cast to do what they do best, wow you with musical numbers big and small , the big ones backed by quality orchestral tracks and the softer moments by musical director and local entertainer, Jaci Davis. And while there is some light entertainment before dinner is served, the real magic starts after the plates are whisked away.

The concept? A Broadway revue where MTU students and alumni sing and dance their way through the night and, with a wink to how many performers earn their living while trying to get their big break, they are also your servers. Do not envision them singing and dancing around the Aqcua California Bistro River Room with plates piled up on their arms. That’s only in the movies.

Ellen McGihon (center) banged out hits from Chicago.

Early on, Sabio and Tang did a great job with “We Kiss in the Shadows” from The King and I with Tang accompanying them on ukulele.

The Jersey Boys was well represented with Garcia taking the lead as Frankie Valli singing “Sherry Baby” backed by Carpio, Giboney, Lockett and Tang in sparkly purple jackets.

“You Can Always Count on Me” (City of Angels) performed by Shay and “Proud of Your Boy” (Aladdin) performed by Giboney were both as delicious as our meals.

Fifteen-year-old Rodriguez’s vocals on the high-energy “America” from West Side Story, and the accompanying dance number (all choreography splendidly created by Michelle Ditto) amped up the evening, and was the first time the crowd was brought to its feet.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better the Chicago medley of “All That Jazz” and “Cellblock Tango” was dominated by McGihon, a young lady with all the chops – voice, dance, acting and sass – leaving us wanting much more.

And more is what Green gave us with special guest artist Davis Gaines, who has played the lead in Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, wowing us with songs from Jekyll and Hyde, Don Quixote, and Showboat. Next week’s guest artist, Janine Lovullo, was also in the house and Gaines brought her on stage for an impromptu “Climb Every Mountain” (The Sound of Music) featuring everyone.

And still the night had one more thrill in store; the finale featured the entire cast doing Les Miserables’ “On My Own” that once again brought the crowd to its feet.

Green says the show is ever evolving and each week the production will be different, so don’t expect the same songs, the same cast or the same guest star. You won’t know what you’re going to see and hear until you get there, but bring extra socks. Yours are going to be knocked clean off.

Acqua California Bistro, 71700 Highway 111 at The River, Rancho Mirage, 6:30 p.m. July 18, July 25, and July 26. 3-course prix fixe dinner, $45 per person. Reservations: 760-862-9800.

acquaranchomirage.com

musicaltheatreuniversity.com