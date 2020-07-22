A Burst of Local Color

A new exhibition by legendary Cathedral City artist Agnes Pelton and continuing shows featuring locally based artists Jim Isermann and Gerald Clarke will welcome visitors back to Palm Springs Art Museum in the fall, the institution’s director, Louis Grachos, announced in a letter to members.

Since closing in March, the museum has been creating virtual exhibitions and other digital content and activities focused on its permanent collection.

“The museum plans to gradually reopen in the fall with modified hours, timed ticketing, and protocols such as masks, social distancing, and the continual disinfecting of door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, and restrooms to provide a safe and stress-reduced environment for members, visitors, volunteers, and staff,” Grachos says.