Spice It Up!

“Pozole is one of those foods I crave. It’s comfort food. It could be 115 degrees outside and I still will order pozole,” he says with a laugh. “All of our dishes are approachable, but for people who might not want Mexican food, their comfort food might be a burger or fish and chips or a steak. We have that, too.”

Other standouts in the casino include 360 Sports and Java Caliente — concepts originally launched at the Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs. “We wanted to keep some continuity, but we’ve put our own spin on it,” Drushel says. “Being in Cathedral City with a large Latin culture, we really wanted to become part of the local neighborhood.”

Since opening in November 2020, the casino has also been drawing an increasing number of out-of-towners — many of whom come back again and again. “People drive from San Diego and L.A. just to come here,” Gonzalez says. “They try it once and they end up coming back for breakfast or dinner.”

Here’s the inside scoop on all of the new casino’s dining options. Menu subject to change.