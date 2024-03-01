Alison Brie on “Apples Never Fall” and Working With Annette Bening

Photography by Dennis Leupold

Alison Brie may have manifested the opportunity to work with Annette Bening. As Brie recalls it, she was in the midst of doing press for the 2023 rom-com Somebody I Used to Know — a collaboration with her actor-filmmaker husband, Dave Franco. Interviewers asked constantly about her favorite rom-com, and she always gave the same answer: “The American President starring Annette Bening,” she proudly declares over the phone while cruising Interstate 10 from the desert back home to Los Feliz. “It’s my all-time favorite movie.”

Seemingly every day for those two weeks, she uttered Bening’s name into the universe. Then midway through her press tour, she received an offer: the opportunity to star alongside Bening in what is now Brie’s latest project, the Peacock limited series Apples Never Fall, which premieres March 14. “If Annette Bening has signed off on something,” she says, “I know it’s going to be good.”

It was “kismet.”

Apples Never Fall, the third television adaptation from Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty, dives into the cracks beneath the shiny veneer of the Delaneys, an ostensibly picture-perfect family of tennis obsessives. What unfurls is a family saga flanked by a complex marriage dynamic between two former-tennis-coach parents, secrets kept by their four adult children, a suspected murder, and a troublesome stranger.

For Brie, it wasn’t solely Bening that attracted her to the mystery miniseries — it was the prospect of portraying the antithesis of her many Type A alter-egos.