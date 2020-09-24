Screen Time

You can’t duplicate a live show. But Ann Hampton Callaway has found since the shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic that she still connects with her audience even if it is over a computer screen.

“When I’m doing Zoom concerts for small groups of people, I see their faces,” Callaway says. “I had a concert in Buenos Aires for four people. The daughters and the father and the mother, and I saw the father cry tears after I sang My Funny Valentine and reach for his wife’s hand. And, he saw me get teary as I sang the song and nobody in a club is going to be that close to me to see every spot and every expression on my face, the way they’re seeing me as I sit at the piano and share these songs.”

Back in February, Callaway saw the news from China about a new, potentially deadly virus, and realized it could change everything very quickly. She created the livestream concert series, “The Callaway Hideaway”, which is held the last Sunday of every month. She also started Dial-A-Diva offering personalized songs, workshops, and live stream house concerts.

“I’m working twice as hard to make a quarter of the money,” she says. “Thank God I had that foresight and thank God I had the wherewithal to start to create a technical situation where I could broadcast out of my living room and reach lots of people.”

• READ NEXT: The Joslyn Center Takes Its Message to Televised Fundraiser.

Callaway has been a performing mainstay in the Coachella Valley for two decades, and she will hope to connect again when she sings Oct. 3 on NBC Palm Springs during a televised fundraiser by The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert.

Callaway took time to chat with Palm Springs Life about the her connection to the desert and the power of music during a pandemic.