Artist Donald Gialanella Discusses New Palm Desert Installation

There were logistics to consider as well. Entirely laser cut and TIG-welded together, “Sunburst” is 25 feet tall with a base diameter of approximately 17 feet. The sculpture’s rays are comprised of painstakingly textured, half-inch stainless steel plates, and Gialanella estimates its four support legs weigh 4,000 pounds alone. Built in his Florida studio, the piece was shipped to California in pieces that had to fit certain dimensional parameters and required some assembly on-site.

“There’s the creative half of a project, and then there’s the engineering half of a project,” the artist says. “The real fun for me is creating the initial design of a piece. That’s the ‘wow’ moment, when I get to dream up a fantastic design. And then the not-so-fun part is actually making it real in 3D and doing all the engineering. That’s the moment I wonder why I proposed such a crazy idea in the first place!”