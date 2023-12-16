How to Submit Photos to Palm Desert’s Tell Board Project

The real history of a city lies with its residents and the memories that they share. Case in point: A new interactive installation at Palm Desert Civic Center Park showcases the story of Palm Desert’s first 50 years through photography submitted by the local community.

The 8-foot-high homage to the city is easy to find — it sits smack dab in the middle of the rose garden on the west side of the park. Built for The Party in the Park, which took place in November in celebration of the city’s 50th anniversary, the Tell Board is a visual ode to life in Palm Desert. It’s plastered with photos and will remain up for continued participation.