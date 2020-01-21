Out of the Fire

May 2019 was not the best month for Aspen Mills Bakery owner, Marty Webster. Early on, a car plowed through the shrubbery and into his Palm Springs store, and later in the month, one of his ovens caught fire. How did it happen?

“The Italian bread,” he says, “you turn the oven up to a high temperature. Then the oven, it wasn’t rotating so it was sitting down on the top and for whatever reason, the fire ignited in there.” The fire alarm went off, the sprinklers went off, firemen came and chopped a hole through the roof, and Aspen Mills Bakery closed for renovation.

It took over eight months to put it all back together, including an overall refreshing, but Aspen Mills Bakery finally re-opened Jan. 10. “I’ve been very blessed,” Webster says. “I was really appreciative to the local community, overwhelmed with the love that I felt. It was almost like a reunion kind of thing, the first few days where everybody’s coming back. I think I hugged more people in the last few days than I have in my entire life.”

Aspen Mills sustained mostly smoke and water damage, which is bad enough, but there were also some very big purchases to make, like a new oven. Insurance took care of a lot of it, but there was plenty of out-of-pocket for Webster. However, he’s most grateful that his insurance paid his employees through the summer, one of whom also worked for the original owner, Jeff Whiting, who started the bakery in 1995.