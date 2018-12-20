Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs in the annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. The 2018 tallies are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.
stay
HOTEL / RESORT SPA
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Ride a gondola to brunch, hit the links on two 18-hole golf courses, and recharge at the full-service spa and salon.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
taste
ALFRESCO DINING
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Stunning views on the upstairs patio pair with mojitos, macadamia-nut snapper, and pineapple crème brûlée for dessert. tommybahama.com
AMERICAN
CATERER
CONTINENTAL
CRAFT COCKTAIL
ROMANTIC DINING
Kaiser Grille Candlelight creates a cozy vibe for a dinner of lobster ravioli and filet mignon. Top it off with a decadent Death by Chocolate martini.
kaisergrillepalmdesert.com
ASIAN
City Wok Start with the edamame Wokamole then dig in to firecracker chicken, Saigon noodle soup, or a Chinese burrito.
citywok.com
BREAKFAST
Wilma & Frieda This comfort-food haven features specialties such as churro waffles and chile verde pork and brie omelets.
wilmafrieda.com
BURGER
Grill-A-Burger With 30 creative burger variations, it can be tough to choose. Take a risk with the Dracula’s Dilemma Garlic Breath Burger.
grill-a-burger.com
COFFEEHOUSE
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Whether you’re into nitro cold brews or tea lattes, these baristas have your fix. coffeebean.com
FRENCH
Café des Beaux-Arts This French café has served up recipes such as rack of lamb provençale and bouillabaisse since 1993. cafedesbeauxarts.com
GREEK
MEDITERRANEAN
Evzin Mediterranean Cuisine Octopus salad, shawarma-spiced chicken, and lamb kofta burgers, plus an unforgettable cheesecake.
evzincuisine.com
ITALIAN
Castelli’s Ristorante The house specialty, fettuccine Alfredo, keeps the locals coming back for more.
castellis.cc
JAPANESE
The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge
It’s quite a treat to witness one of the world’s top 30 sushi chefs work his magic.
thevenuepalmdesert.com
MEXICAN
Fresh Agave Mexican
Bar & Grill
Start with a Mexican Mule and try the fish tacos.
freshagavemexicanbarandgrill.com
PIZZA
SPORTS BAR
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
From traditional to Indian curry pizzas, the menu options seem endless.
stuftpizzabarandgrill.com
SEAFOOD
Pacifica Seafood Restaurant
Pair a nice pinot gris with the mustard catfish and you just might reach seafood nirvana.
pacificaseafoodrestaurant.com
STEAKHOUSE (tie)
Mastro’s Steakhouse
Whether you choose a petite filet or double-cut porterhouse, leave room for the butter cake.
mastrosrestaurants.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
This classic steakhouse tops its filet mignon with cabernet goat-cheese butter. Yes please!
sullivanssteakhouse.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Louise’s Pantry
This darling diner has been serving breakfast and lunch for more than 70 years.
louisespantry.com
VEGETARIAN / VEGAN
Luscious Lorraine’s
Most produce served at this café comes from the local Certified Farmers Market. The menu includes fresh juices and smoothies.
lusciouslorraines.com
shops + services
CONSIGNMENT STORE
RESALE
Revivals Stores
Benefiting Desert AIDS Project, Revivals sells used furniture, home décor and accessories, art, appliances, and lighting, along with resale clothing.
revivalsstores.com
FLORIST
Lotus Garden
These floral and gardenscape designers will make your home (or event) the envy of the neighborhood.
lotusgardenpalmdesertca.com
GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Thrive Fitness Studio
Private sessions and small group lessons feature high-intensity interval training.
fb.com/thrivefitnessstudiopalmdesert
HAIR SALON
Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon
Treat your tresses to a cut, color, and blowout with Aveda products.
alankarasalon.com
VETERINARIAN
Terry R. Hicks, DVM
Hailed by pet parents as being personable, caring, and knowledgeable
760-568-9377
explore
ATTRACTION
KID-FRIENDLY
WEDDING VENUE
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
You may know about the camel rides and giraffe feedings, but have you heard the park offers six ceremony sites for weddings?
livingdesert.org
BIKE RENTALS (tie)
Funseekers! Rentals & Sales
Cruisers, mountain, and electric bikes are available by the hour, day, week, or month.
4funseekers.com
Tri-A-Bike
Rentals are available hourly, daily, or weekly, and they’ll even deliver locally for a fee.
triabike.com
FESTIVAL
Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade
Each October, 30,000 spectators watch carts parade down El Paseo.
golfcartparade.com
FUNDRAISING EVENT
Brew at the Zoo
More than 50 tasting stations take over the Living Desert every April.
livingdesert.org