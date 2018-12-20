taste

ALFRESCO DINING

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Stunning views on the upstairs patio pair with mojitos, macadamia-nut snapper, and pineapple crème brûlée for dessert. tommybahama.com

AMERICAN

CATERER

CONTINENTAL

CRAFT COCKTAIL

ROMANTIC DINING

Kaiser Grille Candlelight creates a cozy vibe for a dinner of lobster ravioli and filet mignon. Top it off with a decadent Death by Chocolate martini.

kaisergrillepalmdesert.com

ASIAN

City Wok Start with the edamame Wokamole then dig in to firecracker chicken, Saigon noodle soup, or a Chinese burrito.

citywok.com

BREAKFAST

Wilma & Frieda This comfort-food haven features specialties such as churro waffles and chile verde pork and brie omelets.

wilmafrieda.com

BURGER

Grill-A-Burger With 30 creative burger variations, it can be tough to choose. Take a risk with the Dracula’s Dilemma Garlic Breath Burger.

grill-a-burger.com

COFFEEHOUSE

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Whether you’re into nitro cold brews or tea lattes, these baristas have your fix. coffeebean.com

FRENCH

Café des Beaux-Arts This French café has served up recipes such as rack of lamb provençale and bouillabaisse since 1993. cafedesbeauxarts.com

GREEK

MEDITERRANEAN

Evzin Mediterranean Cuisine Octopus salad, shawarma-spiced chicken, and lamb kofta burgers, plus an unforgettable cheesecake.

evzincuisine.com

ITALIAN

Castelli’s Ristorante The house specialty, fettuccine Alfredo, keeps the locals coming back for more.

castellis.cc

JAPANESE

The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge

It’s quite a treat to witness one of the world’s top 30 sushi chefs work his magic.

thevenuepalmdesert.com

MEXICAN

Fresh Agave Mexican

Bar & Grill

Start with a Mexican Mule and try the fish tacos.

freshagavemexicanbarandgrill.com

PIZZA

SPORTS BAR

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

From traditional to Indian curry pizzas, the menu options seem endless.

stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

SEAFOOD

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant

Pair a nice pinot gris with the mustard catfish and you just might reach seafood nirvana.

pacificaseafoodrestaurant.com

STEAKHOUSE (tie)

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Whether you choose a petite filet or double-cut porterhouse, leave room for the butter cake.

mastrosrestaurants.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

This classic steakhouse tops its filet mignon with cabernet goat-cheese butter. Yes please!

sullivanssteakhouse.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Louise’s Pantry

This darling diner has been serving breakfast and lunch for more than 70 years.

louisespantry.com

VEGETARIAN / VEGAN

Luscious Lorraine’s

Most produce served at this café comes from the local Certified Farmers Market. The menu includes fresh juices and smoothies.

lusciouslorraines.com