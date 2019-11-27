Thoroughly Modern Billy

In January, he has a scene-stealing role alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek in the female empowerment comedy Like a Boss. “Praise the Lord, I got a really good part,” he says with a laugh. “I’m ready to be a movie star, y’all!”

The movies finally seem ready for him, too. Next year, Porter will enchant audiences as the fairy godmother (yes, mother) in Sony’s musical adaptation of Cinderella. “I thought they would change it to the fairy godfather, but they’re not changing the gender,” he says, of what will be another history-making first. “I will be playing it as my fabulous self, but I’m not going to be a drag queen. I’m not going to be a woman.”

Perhaps most fascinating — particularly for a 50-year-old queer man — is that he can’t walk a red carpet without landing a coveted spot on the best-dressed lists. His spin in a Christian Siriano-designed black tuxedo gown at this year’s Academy Awards won the night. In September, he spent three days in London and crammed in 15 fashion shows (many seated next to Vogue empress Anna Wintour), prompting that magazine’s staff to publicly wonder if Porter possessed a transporter. Just try to keep up with this guy’s to-do list.

To say Porter is having a moment would be the height of understatement. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is having a year — and the time of his life, though he seems to take it all in stilleto-heeled stride, knowing he has been patient for all of this success.

In Palm Springs on a toasty afternoon for a Palm Springs Life photo shoot — the sun beating down as he lunches by the pool at a midcentury modern home with Shirley Bassey songs blasting on the loudspeakers — Porter puts down his sandwich to ask a pressing question.

“Where is my James Bond theme song?” He dramatically raises his hand into the air as Bassey’s 007 anthem, “Goldfinger,” begins to play. “That will get me my EGOT!” he bellows with a throaty chuckle. The comment is a wink at pundits who frequently question whether Porter will be the next entertainer to garner the quadruple win of an Emmy (check), Grammy (check), Oscar (maybe soon), and a Tony (check). If this man has learned anything, it’s that all good things come in time.