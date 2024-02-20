Billy Reed’s Serves Classic American Cuisine With a Side of Charm

I’m two years older than Billy Reed’s restaurant in North Palm Springs. If I’d grown up in the desert, we would have grown up together. I would have asked to go there for every birthday, after every piano recital, and for Sunday breakfast after church.

As it was, I first stepped into the sprawling Victorian-saloon-meets-1970s-upscale-coffee-shop when I moved here from Brooklyn in 2006. The glow from the stained-glass lamps, the warm wood, the decorative plates on the walls, and the deep menu of American classics was like finding an old friend in a new town.

I love that dinners arrive with soup or salad, the vegetable du jour, your choice of bread, and yet another starch. I love the thick sense of time and the sleepy location. And I love that, even in high season, you can get a seat at one of the few surviving restaurants from the midcentury era, though there’s nothing “mod” about it.

Whatever life throws at you takes a timeout at Billy Reed’s. The quiet, slightly formal atmosphere hits mellow and familiar like the first sip of your favorite wine; but feel free to order a martini.