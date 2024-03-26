BNP Paribas Open Highlights Included Bees, Rain, Incognito Players

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the weirdest of times at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open this month (March 3–17). A new attendance record was set at nearly half a million. Rain disrupted play on several days, and people donned puffer jackets more often than spaghetti straps. Stadium 1 was invaded by an insect army.

Iga Swiatek won the women’s championship, her second, and Carlos Alcaraz was the men’s champ for the second consecutive year. Neither weather nor warriors stopped people from eating, drinking, and making merry. There were 493,400 stories at the Tennis Garden in Indian Wells. These are some of them.

Disorder on the Court

The quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in Stadium 1 was interrupted 15 minutes into the match by a swarm of bees that stopped play for almost two hours, but not before a bee nailed defending champ Alcaraz in the forehead. At least five spectators, according to the EMTs in first aid, also got stung, but the EpiPens remained pocketed.

The players, the chair umpire, and multiple spectators were swatting and ducking as the insects attacked, but most of the critters made a beeline for the overhead spider camera as people fled the stadium. Lance Davis of the oxymoronic Killer Bee Live Removal in Palm Desert was summoned to quell the invasion.