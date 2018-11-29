Bradley Cooper will receive the Director of the Year Award for A Star is Born at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Jan. 3. The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart and Entertainment Tonight, and presented by American Express, will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs Jan. 3-14.

“Bradley Cooper makes a stunning directorial debut with A Star is Born,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Cooper captures authentic performances in this moving film that has emotionally resonated with audiences everywhere and is sure to be celebrated as one of the best pictures of the year.”

Cooper joins previously announced honorees Glenn Close, Alfonso Cuarón, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and Green Book. Past recipients of the Director of the Year Award include Stephen Daldry, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, Alexander Payne, Sean Penn, Jason Reitman, David O. Russell and Robert Zemeckis.

Cooper received the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook and the Ensemble Cast Award in 2014 for American Hustle.