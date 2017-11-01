Hey, fellas? I’d like to chat with you about an educational film my junior high health class was forced to watch: Some of Your Bits Ain’t Nice. The filmmakers wanted to impress upon our puberty-laden minds that washing hands, brushing teeth, and bathing were central to attractiveness. At that time cleanliness was all it took to not be repellent. In the intervening years, like every other aspect of life, personal grooming has gotten more complicated. So has the maintaining of bits. Thus what I’d like to impress on you is that some of your bits still aren’t nice and need more than a bar of soap to make them presentable.

For bits of unwanted hair: Hair inside your nostrils serves a profound purpose. Nose hair outside your nostrils, however, is gross. Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pour Homme Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer ($33, Macy’s) is a hand-operated tool that can rid you of unsightly strays. Though it looks like a miniature threshing machine, you control the rotation of the covered blades and there’s little chance of pinching or cutting your skin.

Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer ($45, ernestsupplies.com) follows the “For Men” packaging edict perfectly by resembling an army ration in an apocalypse-resistant foil pouch that Mad Max might carry. More importantly, this lotion provides moisture while controlling oil without making your face look mannequin matte.

Kiehl’s Razor Bump Relief ($27.50, Saks Fifth Avenue) needs no explanation. It just works. Use wherever shaving causes irritation, or if you have recurring spots, as it works as a preventive in addition to relieving the burn itself. Do keep in mind that this is also a mild exfoliant containing salicylic acid … so keep it away from your most tender flesh.