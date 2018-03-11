Indeed, her recollections of those early years were especially poignant.

“People are also always curious about my childhood in the White House. My mother said she was absolutely terrified at first, thought it was the worst thing that could possibly happen, but it ended up being the happiest time in her life because our family was all together. Whereas for me, it was just my everyday childhood. My father worked from home, so I got to see him every day. I visited him in the morning when he was getting ready to go to the office before I went upstairs to go to nursery school. He used to tell me bedtime stories at night. I got to pick the characters, and he made up the stories. Usually I was the hero. We [the kids] rode wild horses, which he named White Star and Black Star. There was a bottomless jar of candy on my father’s secretary’s desk, I could ride my ponies to the office … Yes, the White House was a magical place for children.

“I do miss my father every day, but I feel that he does live on in the stories people tell me, and in studying his presidency and teaching my own children about him, I think I have gotten to know him as a president and patriot. People are always coming up to me and saying my father changed their life, that they got involved in their communities because he asked them to, and that’s the way his memory and values have stayed alive for me. But it’s also really an incredible tribute to his memory and to America and what it stands for in the world … People ran for office because of him, astronauts have talked about being inspired by his dream of putting a man on the moon and how we really gave our whole country an advantage in the technological age. They fought for justice or joined the Peace Corps.”