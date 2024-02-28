Chefs Share Who They Most Want to See at Palm Desert Food & Wine

Aarti Sequeira

“I love all the incredible chefs bringing their talents to the festival, but I’m also excited to see my date farmer friends at the California Date Commission. Growing dates is an ancient art and craft, back-breaking work that yields the definition of nature’s candy. So I’m excited to catch up with them and spread a little date love with everyone at the festival.”

Afrim Pristine

“That’s a tough one, as there is an incredible amount of talent at Palm Desert Food & Wine this year. But Dominique Crenn is an absolute powerhouse and three-Michelin-starred chef that I’ve always looked up to. I’m actually nervous to meet her. Also Jamie Gwen, who is practically my PDFW bestie. We’ve become so close over the last few years. They all rock. Can’t wait for this.”

Jeremy Loomis

“Toss up! Dominque Crenn.”

Chris Oh

“All of them! New friends and old, I’m always excited to see the success of my culinary colleagues.”

Gale Gand

“Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, just because it’s been a while. I think the last time I saw them was in San Fran at Emily Lucetti’s 50th birthday party. We first cooked together at a dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago in 1987 that I remember Alice Waters was also at.”

JC Marquez

“Our good friend, chef Jamie Gwen.”

Aisha Ibrahim

“I’m honored to be invited to Palm Desert this year and look forward to meeting and connecting with all of the chefs joining in this year’s lineup.”

Meg Bickford

“Easy, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger. Growing up, my mom and I adored watching them on Food Network’s Too Hot Tamales.”