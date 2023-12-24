Classical Performers Take Center Stage at McCallum Theatre

Plus, the internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel, a perennial favorite at the theater, returns with his illuminating Keyboard Conversations program in January, February, and March. McCallum patrons have warmly received Siegel’s brilliantly polished concert-with-commentary performances for more than 20 years. “Jeffrey doesn’t get pedantic or overly technical,” Gershenfeld explains. “His programs are an engaging way to learn more about classical music. Even if you’re very familiar with the chosen works, he provides insights you just wouldn’t learn in music school.”

McCallum’s sophisticated patrons come from major cities and are accustomed to robust classical music offerings, and they support the depth and scope of McCallum’s programming for the time they spend in the desert. “There has always been an audience for classical music, and I believe there always will be,” Gershenfeld says. “New audiences arrive every year although people don’t necessarily come to classical music early on. It may be something they explore later in life.”