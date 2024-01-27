CODA Gallery Hosts Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers Reception

CODA Gallery located on El Paseo hosted Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception on Thursday, Jan. 11. Top lawyers and their guests browsed the Ben Steele art exhibition along with other works and listened to a presentation by gallerists Sam Heaton, Areli Beltran, and Julie Makrianis who spoke about the vast collection of paintings, sculpture, glass, and photography by a wide range of established and emerging artists. While guests were recognized for their accomplishments, they enjoyed fresh sushi and craft cocktails served by The Venue Sushi & Sake Lounge.