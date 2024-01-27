Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception was hosted at Coda Gallery.

CODA Gallery Hosts Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers Reception

Top lawyers gathered at CODA Gallery on El Paseo for a night of art, recognition, and cocktails.

Site Staff Social Scene, Top Lawyers

Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception was hosted at Coda Gallery.

Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception was hosted at CODA Gallery.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID CROTTY

CODA Gallery located on El Paseo hosted Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception on Thursday, Jan. 11.  Top lawyers and their guests browsed the Ben Steele art exhibition along with other works and listened to a presentation by gallerists Sam Heaton, Areli Beltran, and Julie Makrianis who spoke about the vast collection of paintings, sculpture, glass, and photography by a wide range of established and emerging artists. While guests were recognized for their accomplishments, they enjoyed fresh sushi and craft cocktails served by The Venue Sushi & Sake Lounge.

tacquila palm springs

Areli Beltran and Samuel Heaton.

tacquila

Jack and Judy FitzGerald. 

Forest Wilkerson, Joshua Mulligan, Rhea Joseph, Felina Danalis.

Forest Wilkerson, Joshua Mulligan, Rhea Joseph, and Felina Danalis.

tacquila palm springs

Sushi provided by The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge. 

tacquila

Steven Weiner and Peter M. Bochnewich. 

Shaun Murphy, Deepti Nahar, Ryan Quadrel.

Shaun Murphy, Deepti Nahar, Ryan Quadrel.

tacquila palm springs

Shaun Murphy, Michael Matthews, and Brian Harnik.

tacquila

Kimberly Santillan and Austin Daukus. 

Julie Makrianis and Michael Mathews

Julie Makrianis and Michael Mathews. 

tacquila palm springs

Ulli and Kim McNulty.

tacquila

CODA Gallery. 