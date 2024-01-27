CODA Gallery Hosts Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers Reception

Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception was hosted at CODA Gallery.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID CROTTY
CODA Gallery located on El Paseo hosted Palm Springs Life’s Top Lawyers reception on Thursday, Jan. 11. Top lawyers and their guests browsed the Ben Steele art exhibition along with other works and listened to a presentation by gallerists Sam Heaton, Areli Beltran, and Julie Makrianis who spoke about the vast collection of paintings, sculpture, glass, and photography by a wide range of established and emerging artists. While guests were recognized for their accomplishments, they enjoyed fresh sushi and craft cocktails served by The Venue Sushi & Sake Lounge.
Areli Beltran and Samuel Heaton.
Jack and Judy FitzGerald.
Forest Wilkerson, Joshua Mulligan, Rhea Joseph, and Felina Danalis.
Sushi provided by The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge.
Steven Weiner and Peter M. Bochnewich.
Shaun Murphy, Deepti Nahar, Ryan Quadrel.
Shaun Murphy, Michael Matthews, and Brian Harnik.
Kimberly Santillan and Austin Daukus.
Julie Makrianis and Michael Mathews.
Ulli and Kim McNulty.
CODA Gallery.